Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday released a list of two candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh.

Ram Kumar will contest from Kanpur and Rambhual Nishad will contest from Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituencies.