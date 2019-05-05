close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lok Sabha election 2019

SP-BSP alliance pitting one caste against another for petty political gains: Amit Shah

Hitting out at the Congress, he said, "The biggest achievement of the Modi government is that of securing the nation against terrorism."

SP-BSP alliance pitting one caste against another for petty political gains: Amit Shah

Lucknow: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday lashed out at the SP-BSP alliance, alleging that it was indulging in divisive politics and pitting one caste against another for "petty political gains".

Addressing an election rally in Fatehpur, he said, "Erstwhile governments of SP and BSP would divide people on caste lines and would not focus on development. The Yogi Adityanath government and the Narendra Modi government have shifted the focus entirely to development without any caste discrimination."\

Live TV

Hitting out at the Congress, he said, "The biggest achievement of the Modi government is that of securing the nation against terrorism. During Sonia-Manmohan rule, terrorists used to enter Indian at will and even cut heads of our soldiers like that in case of (Lance Naik) Hemraj (Singh), without any response from then silent PM Manmohan Singh."

"After the Pulwama terror attack, Indian Air Force went deep inside Pakistan to Balakot and killed terrorists and destroyed their bases. Modiji has a strong will to take strong decisions for the security of the country," Shah said.

Sonia Gandhi was the president of the Congress when it governed the country from 2004 to 2014.

Taking on the Congress for promising to remove the anti-sedition law if it comes to power, the BJP president asked who the party and its followers were trying to protect.

"Who do you want to protect? When anti-India slogans like 'Bharat tere tukde honge' were shouted, you stood with them in the name of freedom of speech. Such people will be jailed as long as the BJP is there," he said.

Exuding confidence that Narendra Modi will return as the prime minister, Shah said people seem to have made up their minds to vote for the BJP.
Showering praise on Modi, the BJP chief said, "Modiji is the man the country had been waiting for 70 years...For development to take place in real sense."

Taking a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he said, "In the past 20 years, Modiji has never taken even a day's holiday. But Rahul Baba goes on holiday every now and then."

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Amit ShahBJPSPBSP
Next
Story

No poll code violation by PM Narendra Modi in Patan speech: EC

Must Watch

PT1M49S

India asked Islamabad to raise security after Sri Lanka terror attacks