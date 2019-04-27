SP-BSP-RLD alliance of opportunists: PM Narendra Modi

Kannauj: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed the SP-BSP-RLD alliance as an "alliance of opportunists" while addressing an election rally in the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh.

During his speech, the PM said that the opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh wanted a ''helpless government'' at the Centre and not a strong one.

"The mantra of this alliance is 'Jaat paat japna, janta ka maal apna' and it keeps attacking the` chowkidar` because he has checked corruption. This alliance is `mahamilavati`," the PM said.

Live TV

The PM further said, "Whatever efforts the opposition makes, the result will be 'Phir ek baar','' and the crowd responded with "Modi Sarkar".

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kannauj says, "Mahamilavat ke logon, saari koshish karlo lekin, ayega to......" People respond "Modi!" pic.twitter.com/tuBwQC9c0E — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 27, 2019

The Prime Minister also attacked the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, Mayawati, for seeking the support of the Samajwadi Party (SP) "just for the sake of power".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kannauj: 'Behenji' is happily asking for votes for the Samajwadi Party (SP), just for power, just to defeat Modi, you are hugging the people who abuse Babasaheb? pic.twitter.com/l6Dvkfu6wz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 27, 2019

PM Modi said, "These parties are the ones which seek evidence of the Balakot air strike and shed tears for the Batla House encounter in which terrorists are killed."

Sharpening his attack on the Congress, PM Modi claimed that the grand old party was ''invisible'' in the country now.

Addressing a rally at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, Modi had said on Friday that since 1947, the Congress had fallen to its lowest tally in 2014.

"The Congress is fighting the least number of seats in 2019. It`s invisible anywhere now," the Prime Minister said.

Taking a dig at Congress, the Prime Minister said the grand old party was another name for ''confusion.''

Claiming that corruption has disappeared from the country in the last five years, PM Modi said that those indulging in corrupt practices were either in jail or were out on bail.

"In the last 5 years, we have increased the number of taxpayers, not tax. Our policies are 180 degrees different from those of the Congress, which the country has witnessed in the last five years," the Prime Minister said.

It may be recalled that PM Modi filed his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Friday. Modi won the Varanasi seat in 2014 with a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

In an impressive show of strength, the entire top leadership of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was present at the nomination.

BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Sushma Swaraj, Nitin Gadkari, Ram Vilas Paswan and Piyush Goyal, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Assam Chief Minister Sarvanand Sonowal and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray were among those present.

AIADMK leader M Thambidurai and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam were also present.

The Prime Minister, in a touching gesture, touched the feet of Akali Dal leader Prakash Singh Badal, one of the senior-most politicians in the country, and sought his blessings.

(With Agency Inputs)