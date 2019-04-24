Sultanpur is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Shrawasti Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

Sultanpur parliamentary constituency comprises of five assembly segments namely Isauli, Sultanpur, Sultanpur Sadar, Lambhua and Kadipur.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Feroze Varun Gandhi had won the Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 178902 votes. Feroze Varun Gandhi had bagged 4,10,348 votes as against Bahujan Samaj Party's Pawan Pandey who secured 2,31,446 votes. At the third spot was Samajwadi Party's Shakeel Ahmed with 2,28,144 votes.

In 2009, Congress candidate Dr Sanjay Singh had won the seat by securing 3,00,411 votes. At the second spot was Bahujan Samaj Party's Mohammad Tahir with 2,01,632 votes followed by Samajwadi Party's Ashok Pandey with 1,07,895 votes.

In the 2014 election in Sultanpur, 77.47 per cent or 965310 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 15 contestants who were in the fray, 12 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal have announced that they will fight the election in an alliance. While the SP is contesting on 37 seats, BSP on 38 seats, the RLD is contesting on three seats. The alliance has not fielded candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the constituencies held by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party has swapped the seats between the mother-son duo for the 2019 election. While Maneka Sanjay Gandhi will be contesting from Sultanpur which was Feroze Varun Gandhi's seat, the latter will be contesting on the mother's Pilibhit seat.

Congress has named Dr Sanjay Singh from the seat again in the 2019 election while Bahujan Samaj Party has named Chandra Bhadra Singh from the seat. Hari Lal from Rashtriya Insaaf Party, Ashok Kumar from Apna Desh Party are among several other candidates who are in the fray.