Sundargarh Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 21 parliamentary constituencies of Odisha. It is reserved for the ST category.

It was formed before the 1952 elections and has seven Vidhan Sabha segments of which one is reserved for the SC category and one for the General category.

The constituency comprises of seven assembly seats - Sundargarh, Talsara, Rajgangpur, Biramitrapur, Rourkela, Raghunathpali and Bonai. The constituency number is 2.

The electors in the Sundargarh Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Jual (Juel Oram) of BJP is the incumbent Member of Parliament from the Sundargarh parliamentary constituency.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Jual (Juel Oram) BJP was declared winner from this seat.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: All You Need To Know

Jual (Juel Oram) bagged 340508 votes to defeat Dilip Kumar Tirkey of the BJD who bagged 321679 votes.

The main electoral contest here is between the ruling BJD, the BJP and INC though other regional political parties and some Independent candidates are also in the fray here.

This time, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has fielded Sunita Biswal from Sundargarh, while George Tirkey is contesting on the Congress ticket. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given a ticket to Jual Oram from this constituency.

On March 10, the Election Commission of India announced dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Lok Sabha election 2019 will take place in seven phases across the country – on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. The results would be declared on May 23.

The polls will be held in 1,035,918 polling stations across the country compared to 928,000 set up during the last Lok Sabha election in 2014.