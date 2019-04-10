Surendranagar Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 26 Lok Sabha constituencies in the western state of Gujarat and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 23.

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Gujarat will be held in a single phase and counting will be held on May 23.

Surendranagar constituency covers seven assembly segments – Viramgam, Dhandhuka, Dasada which is reserved for members of Scheduled Castes, Limdi, Wadhwan, Chotila and Dhangadhra.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Devajibhai Fatepara, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – roared to victory by getting over 2 lakh votes. He had defeated Somabhai Gandalal Koli Patel of the Indian National Congress (INC). Fatepara had secured 529003 votes while Patel got 326096 votes.

The voter turnout figure was at 57.07 percent across 1890 polling stations.

Some of the other candidates in the fray were Mohanbhai Patel of the Aam Aadmi Party and Omprakash Srivastav of the Bahujan Samaj Party.

In the year 2009 it was a neck and neck fight between BJP and INC. Koli Patel Somabhai Gandalal of the INC managed to secure his winning position by getting just over 4 thousand votes against BJP's Mer Laljibhai Chaturbhai. While Patel got 247710 seats, Laljibhai secured 242879 seats.

Other members in the fray were Patel Mohanbhai Dahyabhai of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Makwana Ukabhai Amarabhai who was an Independent.