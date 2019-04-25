Tamluk is one of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. Voting for Lok Sabha election in West Bengal is being held in all seven phases from 11 April to May 19. Voting in Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

After the delimitation in 2006, Tamluk parliamentary constituency was divided into seven assembly segments namely Tamluk, Panskura Purba, Moyna, Nandakumar, Mahisadal,

Haldia and Nandigram.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Trinamool Congress's Suvendu Adhikari had won the Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency with a massive margin of 246481 votes. Suvendu Adhikari had bagged 716,928 votes as against Communist Party of India Marxist's Ibrahim Ali who secured 470447 votes.

However, bypolls were necessitated after Suvendu Adhikari won the West Bengal assembly election from Nandigram and became a state minister in 2016. His younger brother Dibyendu Adhikari fought the bypoll on the seat and won by a huge margin of 497,528 votes defeating Communist Party of India Marxist's Mandira Panda.

Earlier in the 2009 election also, Suvendu Adhikari had won the seat for Trinamool Congress by bagging 637,664 votes as against Communist Party of India Marxist's Lakshman Chandra Seth who secured 464,706 votes.

In the 2014 election in Tamluk, 79.31 per cent or 1338336 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 10 contestants who were in the fray, 8 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Trinamool Congress has fielded sitting MP Dibyendu Adhikari from the seat. Ibrahim Ali is representing Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Lakshman Chandra Seth is contesting on a Congress ticket

Other candidates in the fray include Makhan Mahapatra from Bahujan Samaj Party, Sankar Mondal from Rashtriya Jan Adhikar Party and Satadal Metya from Shiv Sena.