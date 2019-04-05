TDP leader in Telangana Mandava Venkateswara Rao to join TRS

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior TDP leader in Telangana Mandava Venkateswara Rao would soon join the TRS.

The decision came after TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met Venkateswara Rao at the latter's residence, TRS sources said on Friday.

Venkateswara Rao had been a five-time MLA and an influential leader from the Nizamabad region.

The TDP, once a major player in Telangana, has found its base substantially weakened after the exit of a number of leaders from the party over the last few years.