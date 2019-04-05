हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
TDP

TDP leader in Telangana Mandava Venkateswara Rao to join TRS

Former minister and senior TDP leader in Telangana Mandava Venkateswara Rao would soon join the TRS.

File photo

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior TDP leader in Telangana Mandava Venkateswara Rao would soon join the TRS.

The decision came after TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met Venkateswara Rao at the latter's residence, TRS sources said on Friday.

Venkateswara Rao had been a five-time MLA and an influential leader from the Nizamabad region.

The TDP, once a major player in Telangana, has found its base substantially weakened after the exit of a number of leaders from the party over the last few years.

