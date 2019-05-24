close

K Kavitha

Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha loses to BJP's first-time candidate D Aravind

"Win or lose, my life is dedicated to the public," K Kavitha said.

Telangana CM&#039;s daughter K Kavitha loses to BJP&#039;s first-time candidate D Aravind

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha defeated from Nizamabad parliamentary constituency by the BJP`s first-time candidate D Aravind with a margin of 70,875 votes.

"Win or lose, my life is dedicated to the public. I fought hard during Telangana Agitation and as an MP worked sincerely for my constituency and will continue to fight for the people of Nizamabad," she said.

"I thank people of Nizamabad who gave me a chance to serve for last five years," she added.

She also congratulated D Aravind for winning the election.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, president, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) won Nalgonda parliamentary constituency with a margin of 25,682 votes against TRS candidate Narasimha Reddy.

TRS won nine parliamentary seats in Telangana, wherein the BJP won four parliamentary seats, the Congress won three and the AIMIM won one seat.

BJP Secunderabad parliamentary constituency candidate Kishan Reddy also won with a lead of 62,114 against TRS candidate Sai Kiran Yadav.

K KavithaK Chandrashekar RaoLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Lok Sabha election results 2019India election results 2019General election results 2019Lok Sabha results 2019election results 2019
