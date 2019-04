Tenkasi Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Tenkasi Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu. Tenkasi Lok Sabha Constituency number 37 represents the Tirunelveli District.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DR.K.KRISHNASAMY All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 2 DHANUSH M KUMAR Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 3 MATHIVANAN.S.S Naam Tamilar Katchi 4 MUNEESWARAN. K Makkal Needhi Maiam 5 RAVI. K Anti Corruption Dynamic Party 6 SIVA JAYAPRAKASH.S Independent 7 SUNDARAM N Independent 8 SUBBIAH. S Independent 9 SURIYA RAGUPATHY. T Independent 10 SELVAKUMAR. M Independent 11 THANGARAJ. C Independent 12 DHANUSKODI P Independent 13 THAMARAI SELVAM. K Independent 14 DEEPAN. M Independent 15 PALANI SAMY.S Independent 16 BARATHARAJ. S Independent 17 PERUMALSAMY. S Independent 18 PONNUSAMY.R Independent 19 PONNUTHAI G Independent 20 PONNUTHAI. S Independent 21 PONNUTHAI. M Independent 22 PONNUTHAI M Independent 23 MUTHU MURUGAN. M Independent 24 MOORTHY. D Independent 25 VAIRAVAN. P Independent

