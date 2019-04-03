Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency of Assam: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Tezpur is one of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the north-eastern state of Assam. Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency covers nine assembly segments - Dhekiajuli, Barchalla, Tezpur, Rangapara, Sootea, Biswanath, Behali, Gohpur and Bihpuria.

It will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 11 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Tezpur Lok Sabha constituency of Assam:

1 PALLAB LOCHAN DAS Bharatiya Janata Party 2 M.G.V.K. BHANU Indian National Congress 3 ZIABUR RAHMAN KHAN Independent 4 MAHENDRA BHUYAN Nationalist Congress Party 5 MAHENDRA ORANG Voters Party International 6 RAM BAHADUR SUNAR National People's Party 7 BIJOY KUMAR TIRU Independent 8 IQBAL ANSARI Independent

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election here, lawyer-turned-politician Ram Prasad Sarmah of BJP defeated Congress' Bhupen Kumar Borah by 86020 votes with a voter turnout of 77.87 per cent in the constituency. There were a total of 12,59,568 electors eligible to vote across 1763 polling stations. The overall voter turnout in the state was at 80 per cent.

Toppo may have been a distant fourth in the 2014 Lok Sabha election but he had tasted a confident win in the 2009 election which he had won by a margin of 30,153 votes. He had defeated Subba who was then with Congress (and has now returned to the party). The voter turnout in the 2009 election was 69.67 per cent in the Tezpur constituency.