Theni Lok Sabha Constituency of Tamil Nadu: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Theni Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 ARUMUGAM, S. Bahujan Samaj Party 2 ELANGOVAN, E.V.K.S. Indian National Congress 3 RAVEENDRANATH KUMAR, P All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 4 ALLIKKODI, P. Samajwadi Forward Bloc 5 SHAGUL HAMEED Naam Tamilar Katchi 6 CHINNASATHIYAMOORTHY, T. SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 RADHAKRISHNAN, S. Makkal Needhi Maiam 8 RAMARAJ, G. Ulzaipali Makkal Katchy 9 ALEXPANDIAN, S. Independent 10 ANNAKILI Independent 11 RAVICHANDRAN, K. Independent 12 ESWARAN Independent 13 GUNASINGH Independent 14 KUMARAGURUBARAN, P. Independent 15 KESAVARAJA, J. Independent 16 SILAMBARASAN, P. Independent 17 SIVAMUNIYANDI, A. Independent 18 SENTHILKUMAR, J. Independent 19 THANGA TAMILSELVAN Independent 20 PARTHIPAN, G. Independent 21 PRAKASH, P. Independent 22 MANIMURUGAN, C. Independent 23 RAMACHANDRAN, K. Independent 24 RAMAMURTHI, S. Independent 25 RAJASEKARAN, V. Independent 26 RAJARISHIGURUDEV, S. Independent 27 RAJKUMAR, P. Independent 28 VELMURUGAN, S.P. Independent 29 VAIYATHURAI, A. Independent 30 JEYAMANI, K. Independent

The electors in the Theni Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.