They called me stupid PM: Narendra Modi lists out Congress abuses from 'dictionary of love'

Kurukshetra, Haryana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday was sarcastic and scathing in equal measure as he blasted Congress for hurling insults at him. Flaying the party for using its 'dictionary of love' against him, PM Modi recounted how he had been subjected to numerous abuses.

The war of words between Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress flared up when PM Modi referred to Rajiv Gandhi as 'Brashtachari (Corrupt) No. 1' last week. While Rahul Gandhi responded by saying he only has love to give in return for PM Modi's hatred, BJP made it a point to highlight how Congress leaders - Rahul included - had targeted PM Modi using insults. On Wednesday, it was PM Modi himself who recounted these. "Congress has repeatedly broken all norms and decorum by repeatedly abusing me. It is evident from their dictionary of love," he said with a sarcastic tone in his voice. "I was called 'stupid PM'. Their dictionary of love even called me Gadaffi, Mussolini and Hitler. They called me mentally unstable and they continue to 'shower this love' which has been taking place since I became PM."

PM Modi's reference to 'dictionary of love' is apparently a retort to Rahul's 'love and hug' comment recently. The Congress president, after repeatedly calling PM Modi a thief, chose to change his strategy in a bid to show that he is unwilling to lower the political discourse. It was called out by union ministers Arun Jaitley and Prakash Javdekar who said that terming an honest PM as a thief should also constitute as a violation of poll conduct if the Congress wants to insist that the reference to Rajiv Gandhi by PM Modi was a violation.

The war of words between rival political parties this election season has been intense with political leaders often resorting to personal insults to support their allegations.