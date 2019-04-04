Thiruvallur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of Tamil Nadu’s 39 parliamentary constituencies. It was formed post the Presidential notification of the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies of 2008.

It is reserved for the SC category. It has six Vidhan Sabha segments and constitutes of 1,204,209 voters.

The electors in the Theni Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election. The results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

Venugopal P (Dr) of the AIADMK is the sitting Member of Parliament of the Thiruvallur parliamentary constituency.

In this year's election, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has fielded P Venugopal from the Thiruvallur while the Congress has given its ticket to Dr K Jayakumar from this seat.

M Vetriselvi of Naam Tamilar Katchi, M Sindhuja of Naam Tamilar Katchi, R Anbuchezhian of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), D Ravi Pariyanar of Republican Party Of India (A) and NVikraman of Desa Makkal Munnetrak Kazhgam are the other official candidates from this constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Venugopal managed to get 628,499 votes and defeated Ravikumar D of VCK who got 305,069 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, there were a total number of 1,702,833 electors here out of which 1,254,440 cast their votes and the voter turnout here was recorded at 73.67 %.

It represents the Thiruvallur District which is located to the northeastern end of the state, along the Bay of Bengal. Its headquarters are in the city of Thiruvallur and it has nine talukas with over 800 villages.

With a population density of 1,049 inhabitants per sq km, it had a growth rate of over 35% from 2001 to 2011 making it the 70th most populated district of India and the 4th most populated district of the state.

The sex ratio is 983 females per 1000 males, with almost 11% of the population being under the age of six.

The average literacy rate of the district is 83% and over 54% of the population is urban. The official language of the area is Tamil.