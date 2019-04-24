close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Tikamgarh is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. It is reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes.

Ahirwar Kiran of Indian National Congress, Dr Virendra Kumar of Bharatiya Janata Party and RD Prajapati of Samajwadi Party are a few prominent candidates contesting for general election 2019 from Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

The Tikamgarh Lok Sabha Constituency has a total of eight assembly segments - Tikamgarh, Jatara, Prithvipur, Niwari, Khargapur, Maharajpur, Chhatarpur and Bijawar.

Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 Ahirwar Kiran Indian National Congress
2 Dr Virendra Kumar Bharatiya Janata Party
3 Ahirwar Shripat Shikshak Poorvanchal Rashtriya Congress
4 Kamta Prasad Kori "K.P." Pragatishil Samajwadi Party (Lohia)
5 Narayan Das Jatav Madhya Pradesh Jan Vikas Party
6 N.R. Prajapati Adarsh Nyay Rakshak Party
7 R.D. Prajapati Samajwadi Party
8 Surjeet Chadar Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party
9 Shriram Nagar "Shikshak" Sapaks Party
10 Jitendra Banshkar Independent
11 R.B. Prajapati Advocate Independent
12 Pramod Prajapati Independent
13 Shobha Valmiki Independent
14 Suresh Kori Independent

Also read: Tikamgarh Lok Sabha constituency

The election here will be conducted on May 6, 2019, as per the Phase V schedule announced by the Election Commission. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.

Virendra Kumar of BJP is the sitting Member of Parliament from this constituency. He is contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha seats on BJP ticket against Congress candidate Kiran Ahirwar and Samajwadi Party' Ratiram Bansal. 

