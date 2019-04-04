Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Tirupati is one of 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and is reserved for SC candidates. It is located in the Chittoor district.

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 Chintamohan Indian National Congress 2 Doctor Daggumati Sreehari Rao Bahujan Samaj Party 3 Panabaka Lakshmi Telugu Desam 4 Balli Durga Prasad Rao Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 5 Bommi Srihari Rao Bharatiya Janata Party 6 Karra Siva (Pyramid Siva) Pyramid Party of India 7 Neeruguttu Nagesh, M.A., Philosophy Janapaalana Party (Democratic) 8 Bokkam. Ramesh Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 9 Viruvuru Sudhakar Vishwa Jana Party 10 M. Solomon Andhra Rastra Praja Samithi 11 Kattamanchi Prabhakar Independent 12 K.S. Munirathnam Independent

The voter turnout five years ago was 77.14 per cent while the overall voter turnout in the state of Andhra Pradesh was 74.47 per cent. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019.