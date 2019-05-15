close

Lok Sabha election 2019

TMC releases video claiming BJP workers vandalised Vidyasagar's statue

TMC is claiming that in the video the participants of Amit Shah's roadshow can be seen entering the Vidyasagar College and vandalising the bust of the social reformer and other properties of college.

TMC releases video claiming BJP workers vandalised Vidyasagar&#039;s statue
Image Courtesy: ANI

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and supporters are circulating a mobile video on social media in which BJP supporters can be allegedly seen vandalising the statue of Ishwar Chand Vidyasagar during the violence which erupted on Tuesday when BJP president Amit Shah was holding a roadshow in Kolkata. TMC is claiming that in the video the participants of Amit Shah's roadshow can be seen entering the Vidyasagar College and vandalising the bust of the social reformer and other properties of college. The TMC also claimed that those involved in the vandalisation of statue were wearing saffron T-shirts. 

In a related development, BJP on Wednesday claimed that its spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was allegedly detained by Kolkata police, hours after clashes between BJP and Trinamool workers at Amit Shah's roadshow. Bagga was picked up around 3 am on Wednesday and has been detained at New Market Police station in Kolkata, sources told Zee News. He has not yet been arrested. The case is being examined. 

BJP's IT in-charge Amit Malviya alleged that several BJP leaders, including Bagga, were detained in a midnight crackdown ordered by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “Mamata Banerjee ordered a midnight crack down on several BJP leaders in Kolkata, who were picked up in the middle of night, without due process of law being followed. Tajinder Bagga and several others are now in TMC’s illegal detention. #SaveBengalSaveDemocracy #FreeTajinderBagga,” he tweeted.

BJP National Vice President and Incharge West Bengal BJP Youth Wing (BJYM) Aijaz Hussain tweeted that Bagga was picked up by police at 4 am. “Came to know that @TajinderBagga is lodged in police station at #Kolkata after being picked from his hotel at 4 am.The @MamataOfficial is not even ready to accept that her days are numbered. She has resorted to lowest kind of politics,she has faith in violence,” tweeted Aijaz Hussain.

Meanwhile, the situation continued to remain tense in West Bengal with the BJP announcing that it will hold a dharna against the attack on Shah's roadshow in Kolkata at New Delhi. On the other hand, TMC will hold a protest rally against the BJP over the destruction of Bengali philosopher and social reformist Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue.

Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
