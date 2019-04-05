Tripura East Lok Sabha is one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in the northeastern state of Tripura in India. The parliament constituency number of this seat is PC No.2. This seat is reserved for the scheduled tribe.

It was formed after the 2008 delimitation of constituencies and has six legislative segments.

The electors in the Tripura East Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

Jitendera Choudhury of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) is the sitting Member of Parliament from the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Jitendera Choudhury defeated Sachitra Debbarma of the Indian National Congress (INC). Bhriguram Reang from Trinamool Congress and Parikshit Debbarma from Bhartiya Janata Party also contested for this seat.

Jitendera Choudhury was elected winner from this constituency and he won by a margin of 4,84,358 votes.

The total turnout of voters was 9,51,080.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP has fielded Pratima Bhaumik from this seat, the INC has declared Pragya Deb Burman as its candidate and CPI-M has fielded Jitendra Chowdhury from this constituency.

