Narendra Modi

सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत, tweets PM Narendra Modi

सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi after it became clear that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance had decimated the opposition in Lok Sabha election 2019 with a bigger mandate than the last general election five years ago.

Play

Within 10 minutes of Modi’s post, it was retweeted over 20,000 times and liked by over 44,000 people. Modi had on May 16, 2014, tweeted “India has won! भारत की विजय। अच्छे दिन आने वाले हैं।” after the BJP-led NDA had secured a big majority in the Lok Sabha election.

Bidding for the second term as the Prime Minister of India, Modi led an aggressive election campaign, focussing on a muscular national security policy, targeting dynastic politics, and seeking mandate for a corruption-free government.

When the opposition tried to hit with with the “chowkidar chor hai” barb, the Prime Minister turned it into a potent weapon and changed his twitter handle to Chowkidar Narendra Modi. Within a few minutes, all the BJP leaders and supporters on Twitter had added chowkidar to their Twitter profile.

The BJP alone is leading in 300 seats while the NDA is ahead in 349 constituencies. The BJP is the first party to return to power at the Centre after completing the full five-year term after the Congress managed the feat in 1967.

It is also the first time after the 1984 Lok Sabha election that a party has managed to breach the 300-seat mark in a Lok Sabha election. The 1984 Lok Sabha election had seen the Congress winning 414 seats, the maximum a party has won in a general election.

