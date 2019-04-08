Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha Constituency of Karnataka: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Southern state of Karnataka and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on April 18. The result will be out on May 23.

P Parameshwara of Bahujan Samaj Party, Pramod Madhwaraj of Janata Dal (Secular), Shobha Karandlaje of Bharatiya Janata Party and P Goutham Prabhu of Shivsena are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Udupi Chikmagalu Lok Sabha constituency of Karnataka:

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 P. PARAMESHWARA Bahujan Samaj Party 2 PRAMOD MADHWARAJ Janata Dal (Secular) 3 SHOBHA KARANDLAJE Bharatiya Janata Party 4 P. GOUTHAM PRABHU Shivsena 5 MAGGALAMAKKI GANESH Independent 6 M.K DAYANANDA Proutist Sarva Samaj 7 COMRADE VIJAYKUMAR Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Red Star 8 SHEKAR HAVANJE Republican Party of India (Karnataka) 9 SURESH KUNDER Uttama Prajaakeeya Party 10 ABDUL RAHMAN Independent 11 AMRITH SHENOY P Independent 12 K.C. PRAKASH Independent

This constituency was created as part of delimitation in 2008. Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency covers eight assembly segments – Chikmagalur, Kapu, Karkal, Kundapura, Mudigere (SC), Sringeri, Tarikere and Udupi.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Shobha Karandlaje belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party had defeated K. Jayaprakash Hegde of the Indian National Congress. In the year 2009, D. V. Sadananda Gowda of the BJP– won by defeating K. Jayaprakash Hegde of the INC.