Uttar Pradesh has 14,43,16,893 electors, 1,63,331 polling stations set up across state for voting in 7 phases

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for polls in all seven phases of upcoming Lok Sabha poll with a total of 14,43,16,893 electors.

The date released by the National Election Planner showed that the number of electors in Uttar Pradesh includes 77941577 men, 66111941 women and 8374 others. The electoral roll of 2019 Lok Sabha poll also has 254950 Service electors.

The total number of electors in Uttar Pradesh has increased by 55,06,336 (i.e. 3.96 percent) since 2014 Lok Sabha poll. A total of 16,75,567 electors are in the age group of 18-19 years.

The polling for first phase of election is scheduled to take place on April 11. A total of 1,63,331 polling stations are being set up across Uttar Pradesh for voting in seven phases.

The poll percentage was highest at 58.44 percent in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 Lok Sabha poll. The number of electors and polling percentage for the State in previous General Elections is given in the table below: