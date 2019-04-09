हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has 14,43,16,893 electors, 1,63,331 polling stations set up across state for voting in 7 phases

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for polls in all seven phases of upcoming Lok Sabha poll with a total of 14,43,16,893 electors. 

The date released by the National Election Planner showed that the number of electors in Uttar Pradesh includes 77941577 men, 66111941 women and 8374 others. The electoral roll of 2019 Lok Sabha poll also has 254950 Service electors.

The total number of electors in Uttar Pradesh has increased by 55,06,336 (i.e. 3.96 percent) since 2014 Lok Sabha poll. A total of 16,75,567 electors are in the age group of 18-19 years.

The polling for first phase of election is scheduled to take place on April 11. A total of 1,63,331 polling stations are being set up across Uttar Pradesh for voting in seven phases.

The poll percentage was highest at 58.44 percent in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 Lok Sabha poll. The number of electors and polling percentage for the State in previous General Elections is given in the table below:

General Election year Number of electors in Uttar Pradesh Polling percentage
Male Female Total
2019 77941577 66111941 144316893* -
2014 75961829 62841617 138810557** 58.44
2009 63394500 52611874 116006374 47.79
2004 60328608 50295882 110624490*** 48.16
1999 56384851 46561553 102946404 53.53
1998 56067691 45914789 101982480 55.49
1996 55226430 45599875 100826305 46.50
1991 43693013 35761868 79454881 49.24
1989 43896802 35718292 79615094 51.27
1984 33886163 28448880 62335043 55.81
1980 31520249 26515749 58035998 49.96
1977 28080937 23853360 51934297 56.44
1971 24897367 20959342 45856709 46.01
1967 22698111 19433376 42131487 54.51
1962 20008182 16653666 36661848 51.02
1957 - - 34901603 -
1951 - - 31770309 -
         
Uttar Pradesh
