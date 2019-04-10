Uttar Pradesh: Voting percentage in last two Lok Sabha poll in 8 seats going for polling in first phase

Uttar Pradesh is India’s largest state electorally and the state which sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha will see polling in seven phases in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

During the first phase, polling will be held for eight Lok Sabha seats namely– Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar. All these parliamentary constituencies are in western Uttar Pradesh.

The data sourced from the ECI website showed that polling percentage on all eight seats was higher in 2014 Lok Sabha poll than 2009 General Election. In 2014, highest polling percentage among these eight seats was seen by the Saharanpur parliamentary constituency at 74.26 percent.

The detailed number of electors, voters and polling percentage for the above mentioned eight parliamentary constituencies for Lok Sabha poll -2009, 2004 and 2019 - is given below: