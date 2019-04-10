हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Voting percentage in last two Lok Sabha poll in 8 seats going for polling in first phase

Representational image

Uttar Pradesh is India’s largest state electorally and the state which sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha will see polling in seven phases in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

During the first phase, polling will be held for eight Lok Sabha seats namely– Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Meerut, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar. All these parliamentary constituencies are in western Uttar Pradesh.

The data sourced from the ECI website showed that polling percentage on all eight seats was higher in 2014 Lok Sabha poll than 2009 General Election. In 2014, highest polling percentage among these eight seats was seen by the Saharanpur parliamentary constituency at 74.26 percent.

The detailed number of electors, voters and polling percentage for the above mentioned eight parliamentary constituencies for Lok Sabha poll -2009, 2004 and 2019 - is given below:

Constituency General Election Year Electors Voters Poll percentage
Saharanpur 2019* 1722580 - -
1608833 1194649 74.26  
1298132 821122 63.25  
Kairana 2019* 1643934 - -
1531767 1119747 73.10  
1282551 725732 56.59  
Muzaffarnagar 2019* 1685594 - -
1588475 1107765 69.74  
1370117 745827 54.44  
Bijnor 2019* 1651105 - -
1562081 1060410 67.88  
1287070 708078 55.01  
Meerut 2019* 1872146 - -
1764388 1113671 63.12  
1508788 727711 48.23  
Baghpat 2019* 1592297 - -
1505175 1004766 66.75  
1280602 613748 47.93  
Ghaziabad 2019* 2656779 - -
2357553 1342471 56.94  
1831688 829823 45.30  
Gautam Buddha Nagar 2019* 2241247 - -
1986109 1199365 60.39  
1522397 738984 48.54  
Total in first phase 2019* 15065682 - -

Source - ECI website

