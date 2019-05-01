Vaishali Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Vaishali Lok Sabha Constituency, is one of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in the eastern state of Bihar and will cast its vote in the 2019 election on May 12.

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Veena Devi of Lok Jan Shakti Party and Shankar Mahto of Bahujan Samaj Party are some of the prominent names that will contest the Lok Sabha election 2019 from Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

Live TV

Voting for Lok Sabha election in Bihar will be held in all the seven phases and counting will be held on May 23.

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Vaishali Lok Sabha Constituency of Bihar.

Bihar Lok Sabha Constituencies: All you need to know

Serial No. Name Of Candidate Party Affiliation 1 Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Rashtriya Janata Dal 2 Veena Devi (W/o Dinesh Prasad Singh) Lok Jan Shakti Party 3 Shankar Mahto Bahujan Samaj Party 4 Amit Vikram Jantantrik Vikas Party 5 Dhanvanti Devi Lok Chetna Dal 6 Naresh Ram SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 7 Balak Nath Sahani Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party 8 Rameshwar Sah Rashtriya Pragati Party 9 Reshami Devi Bajjikanchal Vikas Party 10 Vidya Bhushan Sapaks Party 11 Satish Kumar Mishra Rashtriya Jansambhavna Party 12 Sushma Kumari Garib Janshakti Party 13 Abhay Kumar Sharma Independent 14 Arvind Kumar Singh Independent 15 Abha Rai Independent 16 Ismohamad alias Md. Munna Independent 17 Pankaj Kumar Independent 18 Rinkoo Devi Independent 19 Laljee Kumar Rakesh Independent 20 Beena Devi (W/o Ajit Kumar Ray) Independent 21 Sudha Rani Independent 22 Suresh Kumar Gupta Independent

Also read: Vaishali Lok Sabha Constituency

Vaishali constituency covers five assembly segments – Minapur, Kanti, Baruraj, Paroo and Sahebganj.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Rama Kishore Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) – won by getting a margin of over 99 thousand votes. He had defeated Raghuvansh Prasad Singh of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Rama Kishore had secured 305450 votes while Raghuvansh Prasad got 206183 votes.