Vellore Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies of the state of Tamil Nadu. The Vellore parliamentary constituency is numbered 8 in the state.

It was formed prior to the 1951 elections and comprises of six segments of which two are reserved for the SC category

The electors in the Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

Senguttuvan B of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Vellore Parliamentary Constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Senguttuvan B of the AIADMK had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Shanmugam AC.

Senguttuvan had won the seat with a total of 383,719 votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha election from this constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the AIADMK has fielded Puthiya Needhi Katchi (PNK) founder AC Shanmugam from the Vellore Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, its arch-rival Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has fielded DM Kathir Anand from this parliamentary constituency. The BSP has given the ticket to E Karunanithi to contest from this seat.

All parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu (39 seats) will go for polling in the second phase on April 18.

Out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, the BJP is set to contest on five seats and the AIADMK is contesting on 27 seats.

It must be noted that this is the first time the BJP has sealed a pre-poll alliance with AIADMK - one of the two major Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu - and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).