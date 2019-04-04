The Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

This constituency was formerly known as Sivakasi. It came into existence post the delimitation of the constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

It is made up of six legislative assembly segments.

The Virudhunagar Lok Sabha Constituency is numbered 34 in the state and has a total of 992,051 voters.

The electors in the Tiruvannamalai Lok Sabha Constituency will cast their votes on April 18 in the second phase of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The combined results of the seven-phased 2019 Lok Sabha election will be declared on May 23.

Lok Sabha Election 2019: All You Need To Know

Radhakrishnan T of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Virudhunagar Parliamentary Constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Radhakrishnan T had won the Lok Sabha election from the Virudhunagar seat by defeating Vaiko of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).

Radhakrishnan had won the Virudhunagar seat with 406,694 votes.

For the 2019 Lok Sabha election, senior DMDK leader R Alagarsamy has been fielded from Virudhunagar while the AMMK has fielded S Paramasiva Ayyappan from this constituency.

While the INC has chosen Manickam Tagore as its candidate from this seat, the BSP has given the ticket to Perumalsamy M to contest from this parliamentary constituency.

All parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu (39 seats) will go for polling in the second phase on April 18.

Out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, the BJP is set to contest on five seats and the AIADMK is contesting on 27 seats.

It must be noted that this is the first time the BJP has sealed a pre-poll alliance with AIADMK - one of the two major Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu - and the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).