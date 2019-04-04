Vishakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Visakhapatnam is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and has traditionally sided with Congress with a few wins in between for the TDP.
|SL. NO.
|Candidate Name
|Party Name
|1
|DAGGUBATI PURANDESWARI
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|2
|BHARAT MATHUKUMILLI
|Telugu Desam
|3
|PEDADA. RAMANIKUMARI
|Indian National Congress
|4
|M V V SATYANARAYANA
|Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
|5
|GEORGE BANGARI
|Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi
|6
|B. JAYA VENU GOPAL
|Pyramid Party of India
|7
|V.V. LAKSHMI NARAYANA
|Janasena Party
|8
|ANMISH VARMA
|Independent
|9
|R. UDAYA GOWRI
|Independent
|10
|KOTHAPALLI GEETHA
|Independent
|11
|GAMPALA SOMASUNDARAM
|Independent
|12
|GANNU MALLAYYA
|Independent
|13
|DURGAPRASAD. GUNTU
|Independent
|14
|PULAPAKA RAJA SEKHAR
|Independent
The traditional rivalry between Kamma and Kapu could once again decide the fate of candidates in this constituency even as TDP and Congress appear determined to fashion a win for themselves. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019
