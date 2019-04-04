हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lok Sabha election 2019

Vishakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Here is the full list of candidates contesting the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. 

Vishakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates
File Photo

Visakhapatnam is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and has traditionally sided with Congress with a few wins in between for the TDP. 

Andhra Pradesh constituencies: All you need to know

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name
1 DAGGUBATI PURANDESWARI Bharatiya Janata Party
2 BHARAT MATHUKUMILLI Telugu Desam
3 PEDADA. RAMANIKUMARI Indian National Congress
4 M V V SATYANARAYANA Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
5 GEORGE BANGARI Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi
6 B. JAYA VENU GOPAL Pyramid Party of India
7 V.V. LAKSHMI NARAYANA Janasena Party
8 ANMISH VARMA Independent
9 R. UDAYA GOWRI Independent
10 KOTHAPALLI GEETHA Independent
11 GAMPALA SOMASUNDARAM Independent
12 GANNU MALLAYYA Independent
13 DURGAPRASAD. GUNTU Independent
14 PULAPAKA RAJA SEKHAR Independent

The traditional rivalry between Kamma and Kapu could once again decide the fate of candidates in this constituency even as TDP and Congress appear determined to fashion a win for themselves. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019
.

Tags:
Lok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019VishakhapatnamAndhra Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency
