Vishakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency of Andhra Pradesh: Full list of candidates, polling dates

Visakhapatnam is one of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and has traditionally sided with Congress with a few wins in between for the TDP.

SL. NO. Candidate Name Party Name 1 DAGGUBATI PURANDESWARI Bharatiya Janata Party 2 BHARAT MATHUKUMILLI Telugu Desam 3 PEDADA. RAMANIKUMARI Indian National Congress 4 M V V SATYANARAYANA Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 5 GEORGE BANGARI Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi 6 B. JAYA VENU GOPAL Pyramid Party of India 7 V.V. LAKSHMI NARAYANA Janasena Party 8 ANMISH VARMA Independent 9 R. UDAYA GOWRI Independent 10 KOTHAPALLI GEETHA Independent 11 GAMPALA SOMASUNDARAM Independent 12 GANNU MALLAYYA Independent 13 DURGAPRASAD. GUNTU Independent 14 PULAPAKA RAJA SEKHAR Independent

The traditional rivalry between Kamma and Kapu could once again decide the fate of candidates in this constituency even as TDP and Congress appear determined to fashion a win for themselves. The polling will be done in the first phase on April 11, 2019 and the result will be out on May 23, 2019

