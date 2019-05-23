close

Lok Sabha election 2019

Watch live streaming of Lok Sabha election results 2019 of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh on mobile, desktop on Zee News

The fate of 166 candidates in fray from 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will be declared on Thursday.

Complete coverage: Lok Sabha Election 2019

The counting is set to begin at 8 AM across the state and as per the Supreme Court's order, the Election Commission will tally the voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with five EVMs per assembly segment. 

Watch Live Streaming of Lok Sabha Election 2019 for 11 seats in Chhattisgarh

Live TV

Voting in Chhattisgarh took place in three phases. In Chhattisgarh, the contest is between BJP and Congress. All eyes will be on Rajnandgoan seat, which was won by former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh's son Abhishek Singh in 2014. The BJP has not given ticket to Abhishek this time and instead the saffron party has decided to field RSS man Santosh Pandey against Bholaram Sahu of Congress. In Bastar,Dipak Baij of Congress is pitted against senior BJP leader Baiduram Kashyap. Bastar is the bastion of BJP as the party has been winning from this seat since 1998.

Lok Sabha election 2019 results live updates

According to ABP-Nielsen's exit poll, the BJP would win six seats and Congress five. News18-IPSOS exit poll has predicted 7-9 seats for BJP in Chhattisgarh and 2-4 seats for Congress. India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted that BJP may win seven to eight seats, while the Congress is expected to get three to four seats in the state. Some exit polls have projected close contest between the Congress and the BJP with CVoter giving 6 seats to the NDA and Jan Ki Baat 5-6 seats.

