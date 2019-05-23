Watch live streaming of Lok Sabha election results 2019 of Madhya Pradesh on mobile, desktop on Zee News

The counting for 542 out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats will begin at 8 am across India on Thursday. In Madhya Pradesh, the fate of 438 candidates contesting 29 Lok Sabha seats will be decided after counting of all the votes are done.

As per the Supreme Court's instruction to the Election Commission (EC), the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips tally will also be taken into account while counting the votes this time. Paper slips of five VVPATs per assembly segment in every parliamentary segment will be counted. The vote tallying will begin after the last round of counting which will lead to delay in the results by at least five hours or more.

For the 2019 General Election, BJP fielded Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, facing trial in Malegaon blast case, from Bhopal seat in Lok Sabha elections against Congress heavyweight and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh.

While Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia is contesting again from Guna seat, KP Yadav is the BJP nominee from the seat.

BJP’s Shankar Lalwani is contesting from the Indore seat after Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, an eight-time MP, opted out of the general election. Lalwani, who is making his Lok Sabha poll debut, is fighting against Congress' Pankaj Sanghvi.

Chhindwara seat has been a Congress bastion since 1957 and the only time the party lost it to BJP was in the 1997 byelection held when BJP candidate Sundar Lal Patwa emerged as the winner from here. This year Congress has fielded Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath from this seat. Kamal Nath has represented the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat nine times.