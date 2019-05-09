close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

Watch live streaming of PM Narendra Modi's interview with Sudhir Chaudhary on Zee News at 8 PM

Watch live streaming of PM Modi's interview with Sudhir Chaudhary on Zee News at 8 PM.

Watch live streaming of PM Narendra Modi&#039;s interview with Sudhir Chaudhary on Zee News at 8 PM

New Delhi: Taking time out of his hectic election campaigning schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke exclusively in an interview with Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary. PM Modi discussed a wide range of issues besides expressing confidence that the NDA will get more than 272 seats in the Lok Sabha and will form the government at the Centre.

LIVE TV: Watch PM Modi's interview on Zee News today at 8 PM

Asked if he had any 'Plan B' ready in case the NDA fails to get the desired number of seats in the election, Modi replied that he has only one plan with him - "After the counting day, NDA will hold a meeting over the leadership and the President will call us for the oath-taking ceremony."

LIVE TV: Watch PM Modi's interview on Zee News today at 8 PM

Instead, PM Modi asked Choudhary to begin preparing a strategy on how to cover the event, both on national as well as global level.

Click here to watch PM Narendra Modi's interview with Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary Live  

 

Tags:
Narendra ModiBJPLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019Narendra Modi exclusive interviewZee News#ModiOnZee
Next
Story

Lok Sabha election: Know train timings of Delhi metro on polling day

Must Watch

PT14M5S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 09 May, 2019