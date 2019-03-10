Watch Zee News live streaming on Election Commission announcement of Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha election a 5 pm on Sunday. When the election schedule is announced on Sunday evening, the model code of conduct will immediately come into effect.

The election, the schedule of which will be announced at 5 pm, is likely to be spread over seven to eight phases in April-May. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.

Meanwhile, the poll panel headed by Sunil Arora has also rolled out a list allotting the common party symbols to 39 registered un-recognised parties for coming general elections.

It is likely that the Election Commission may hold assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh along with the Lok Sabha polls. The term of the Sikkim assembly ends on 27 May 2019 while the terms of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh assemblies end on June 18, June 11 and June 1 respectively.

The J&K Assembly's six-year term was scheduled to end on 16 March 2021, but it was dissolved after the ruling coalition between the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the BJP fell apart. Hence, Assembly elections are due in the state as well. While there is a view that the J&K assembly elections can be held along with the Lok Sabha polls, a lot depends on the complex security situation in the state given the heightened tension along the India-Pakistan border.

The Centre and the state administration, being managed by the Centre-appointed Governor, are against holding the two elections together. But all political parties in the state favoured simultaneous polls during a meeting with the Election Commission earlier this week.