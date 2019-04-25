West Delhi is one of the 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi. Voting for Lok Sabha election in Delhi is being held in a single phase. Voting in West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency is in the sixth phase on May 12 and counting is on May 23.

After the delimitation in 2008, West Delhi parliamentary constituency has ten Vidhan Sabha segments namely Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala and Najafgarh.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, Bharatiya Janata Party's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma had won the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 2,68,586 votes. Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma had bagged 6,51,395 votes as against Aam Aadmi Party's Jarnail Singh who bagged the second spot with 3,82,809 votes. Congress leader Mahabal Mishra was pushed to the third spot with 1,93,266 votes.

In the 2009 election, Mahabal Mishra had won the seat for the Congress bagging 4,79,899 votes defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Prof Jagdish Mukhi who secured 3,50,889 votes.

In the 2014 election in West Delhi, 77 per cent or 13,48,744 voters had exercised their franchise. Of the 17 contestants who were in the fray, 15 had lost their deposits.

For the 2019 election, Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded sitting MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma while Congress has reposed its faith in Mahabal Mishra. Balbir Jakhar of Aam Aadmi Party is also in the fray for the seat.

Daya Nand Vats from Republican Party Of India, Shashijeet from National Youth Party, Randhir Kumar from Asankhya Samaj Party, Chander Parkash Dharra from Kisan Shakti Jantantrik Party are also among the several other candidates in the fray for the seat.