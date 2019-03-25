Zee will ensure youth is sensitised about duty to vote: Punit Goenka replies to PM Narendra Modi

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking him to play a big role in creating voter awareness, Punit Goenka, Managing Director and CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), said that Zee would ensure the youth in the country is aware of its duty to vote.



Underlining the significance of the role that the media and entertainment industry plays in spreading awareness, Mr Goenka said that Zee is committed to ensuring the youth is aware of its duty to vote. "Thank you Shri. @NarendraModi Ji. M&E as an industry certainly plays a huge role in driving awareness, especially amongst the youth. We at ZEE,will certainly ensure that the youth is sensitised about their duty to vote,as Citizens &most above,as the Future of our Nation!" Mr Goenka tweeted.

PM Modi has urged noted personalities from the media and entertainment industry to reach out to the masses and spread voter awareness. Highlighting how participative democracy can be furthered through high voter turnout, PM Modi underlined the need for greater voter awareness.



Close to nine million people are eligible to cast their vote across one million polling stations during Lok Sabha 2019 election. The election would be conducted in seven phases starting April 11.