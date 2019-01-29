हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ujjain

12 killed after head-on collision between two cars in Ujjain, PM condoles death

The images of the accident shared by news agency ANI shows a badly smashed car with glass scattered all over the site. 

UJJAIN: A major accident took place in Ujjain late on Monday night when two cars rammed into each other killing 12 people. The head-on collision between two cars took place near Ramgarh village in Ujjain district.

One more person involved in the accident is injured. Those killed also reportedly include three children. Confirming the deaths, Chief Superintendent of Police Ujjain said, "12 people died after two cars collided in Ujjain. One person sustained injuries."

"The deceased have been identified as the residents of Tilakeshwar Colony and its surrounding regions. They were returning home after attending a marriage function in Nagda," the police officer said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths in the accident. "The road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district is unfortunate. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their loved ones, the PMO tweeted on Tuesday.

Police said an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident is underway.

Tags:
UjjainMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh accident
