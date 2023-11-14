BETUL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a blistering attack on Congress in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, saying that the grand old party's claims have been exposed and the party has already accepted its defeat. Addressing a big gathering of BJP supporters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "As 17th November is nearing, Congress's claims are getting exposed. Today, we got a report from the entire Madhya Pradesh that Congress has accepted the defeat and now they're relying on luck."

Continuing his attack on Congress, PM Modi said, "Some of the Congress leaders are sitting at home, they don't even feel like going out, Congress leaders don't know what will they say to people. Congress has accepted that their fake promises don't stand a chance in front of Modi guarantees..."

PM Modi told the gathering that Congress and its leaders have been abusing him and that he has tolerated all the hatred and abuse only to fulfil the dreams of the common people, “Ye Gaaliyan Mai Aapke Liye Khaata Hu”.

While stressing that BJP means guarantee, the PM said, "This election is to stop the palm of Congress's corruption and loot from touching Madhya Pradesh's locker. You (people) should remember, Congress's palm knows how to steal and loot. You know that wherever Congress comes, they bring destruction."

PM Modi in his sharpest attack on Congress said that the party has never spoken for the ''vocal for local’' campaign. “They don’t know that today India is the largest manufacturer in the world… 3.5 Lakh crore mobiles are manufactured in India. We are also exporting mobiles,” he said.

The Prime Minister slammed Congress and said that it has always kept the tribals away from facilities like roads, electricity, water, hospitals, and schools. “Congress could not fulfil the promise of loan waiver till one and a half years after their government was formed,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday, trained guns at Congress, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, accusing them of pushing the state into an era of darkness.

PM Modi addressed a rally in Barwani in the State to seek votes for the party as the campaigning entered its final phase. Pointing out the proceeds of crime that are being unearthed in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan through the various central probe agencies, the Prime Minister questioned that if these are hard-earned, honest money, they should not be hiding the proceeds under their mattress.

"Look at Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and see how the piles of notes earned through Congress' 'kaali kamai' are being unearthed every day. Is this hard-earned, honest money? If so, why do you need to hide it under the mattress?" he questioned.

PM Modi said that the election will decide the "bright future" of Madhya Pradesh and is not just limited to the tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. "This election is not between the BJP and the Congress. It is going to decide the bright future of Madhya Pradesh. Congress leaders are responsible for pushing MP into a dark well. On the other side, there is the BJP, which has pulled MP out of the darkness. The Congress wants to capture MP only to fill its empty coffers," the Prime Minister said.

It may be recalled that the Kamal Nath government collapsed in March 2021 when 22 sitting Congress MLAs resigned under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia and joined the BJP. Subsequently, the BJP formed the government in the state, with Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking office as Chief Minister.

The 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly is set to go to polls on November 17, with the vote count taking place on December 3.