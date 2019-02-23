Constable runs at least a kilometre carrying injured man on shoulder, saves life: Watch

New Delhi: A police constable on Saturday ran for more than a kilometre along the railway tracks with an injured man on his shoulders in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad.

Constable Poonam Billore wanted to save the injured man after the ambulance could not reach the spot to rescue him, who had fallen down from a train.

#WATCH: Police constable Poonam Billore ran for more than a kilometer along the railway tracks with an injured man on his shoulders in Hoshangabad today, after the ambulance couldn't reach the spot to rescue the man who had fell down from a train. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/SqpdjgBZnd — ANI (@ANI) 23 February 2019

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Billore is seen lifting up the injured man on his shoulders and running along the tracks. The over-a-minute clip certainly showed humanity in him.

"The spot was around 2 kms away from the railway gate, even ambulance couldn't reach. We went by foot and found him critically injured. So to save his life, I carried him on my shoulders to a railway crossing over 1.5 kms away. He was then taken to the hospital.

The injured man has been admitted to a hospital in Hoshangabad and is, meanwhile, undergoing treatment.