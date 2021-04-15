COVID-19 patient dies in MP’s Shivpuri after ward boy removes oxygen support

Bhopal: In a major case of negligence, a COVID-19 infected patient died at a hospital in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh allegedly after a ward boy removed oxygen support.

A video footage of the shocking incident has also come to the fore. The family members of the deceased alleged that the oxygen support to senior citizen Surendra Sharma, who was admitted in the COVID-19 ward on Tuesday night, was removed by the ward boy.

The ward boy allegedly replaced the oxygen support and provided it to another patient shortly after that Surendra Sharma died due to breathlessness.

The deceased was a dialysis patient and his haemoglobin level had dropped, the doctors said.

“We'll check CCTV footage and look into the allegations levelled by family,” Arjun Lal Sharma, CMHO, said.

Anguished at his tragic death, the family of the deceased created a ruckus in the hospital premises and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

“A team of 3 doctors has been formed by the Superintendent of the Medical College to look into the matter and submit the report within 48 hours following which appropriate action will be taken,” Arjun Lal Sharma, CMHO said.

This tragic incident has come to the fore at a time when India reported a massive spike of 2 lakh new COVID-19 cases took, taking its total coronavirus count to 1.40 crore, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

India reported 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases alongside 93,528 recoveries and 1,038 deaths in the last 24 hours. The unprecedented surge in infections has taken the country's active count to 14,71,877.

Ten states namely Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID-19 daily new cases. 82.04% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states only.

