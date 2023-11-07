Gwalior SHO Honey Trapped, Filmed Secretly By Facebook Friend, Blackmailed

GWALIOR: In a startling turn of events, Timesh Chari, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Hazira Police Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, found himself ensnared in a honey trap meticulously set by a woman he met on Facebook. What began as a seemingly innocent connection escalated into a nightmare for Chari when the woman demanded a hefty sum of Rs 5 lakh, coupled with a threat to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

SHO Trapped In A Web Of Blackmail

Chari, stationed at Hazira Police Station, forged an online friendship with the woman through the popular social media platform Facebook. Their conversations and video calls evolved into real-life meetings when, on November 2, the woman visited him. Chari extended the courtesy of picking her up in his own car and taking her to his official residence located nearby.

Little did Chari know that this meeting would turn into a perilous honey trap. The woman, in cahoots with her brother and another accomplice, secretly filmed a compromising video of Chari and herself. The perpetrators then used this incriminating footage to coerce him into paying a staggering Rs 5 lakh. Fearing the release of the video on the internet, Chari succumbed to their demands and transferred the money on November 3.

FIR Registered

Upon receiving a formal complaint from SHO Timesh Chari, the police swung into action, registering an FIR against the three individuals involved in the blackmail scheme. In a significant turn of events, Rs 2.5 lakh was recovered from the accused. However, the woman did not stop at blackmail; she also lodged a complaint of sexual misconduct against Chari, leading to a counter-case against the police officer.

Providing further insights, ASP Rajesh Chandel commented, “Following the complaint against the station in-charge, the case was registered, leading to the apprehension of the woman and her associates and the recovery of Rs 2.5 lakh. The woman's allegations were also incorporated into the case documentation.”

As of now, SHO Chari is evading the authorities, while the woman and her associates have been arrested, marking a significant development in this complex case.

It's important to note that Timesh Chari has a history marked by controversies. During his tenure as the in-charge of Khaniyadhana Police Station in Shivpuri, he was embroiled in a widely publicized case involving video calls with a woman, which garnered substantial public attention.