Shivraj Singh Chauhan

Increase states' borrowing limit to 5.5% of GDP to cover revenue losses due to 'Corona curfew': MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan urges PM Modi

The Chief Minister said that he had appealed to Prime Minister to increase the states’ borrowing limit to 5.5% of the GDP to cover revenue losses incurred due to 'Corona curfew'.

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Wednesday said that the states have suffered huge losses due to the ''corona curfew'' that was imposed to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The Chief Minister said that he had appealed to the Prime Minister to increase the states’ borrowing limit to 5.5% of the GDP to cover revenue losses incurred due to 'Corona curfew'.

“States have suffered revenue loss due to 'Corona curfew'. I urged PM to allow states' borrowing limit to 5.5% of the GDP to continue development work, which has been reduced to 4.5% this year. Centre will look into this matter,” the Madhya Pradesh CM said.

 The BJP leader further informed that an initiative to purchase 'moong' has begun in Madhya Pradesh after the PM agreed to buy it from farmers of the state. “Minimum support price came down to Rs 5,000 from Rs 7,196. But now, its purchase will be beneficial for farmers,” CM Shivraj said.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister is in Delhi and due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today during which he will apprise him about COVID-19 management in the state.

According to a source in the Madhya Pradesh government, Chouhan would apprise the Prime Minister about measures taken to control the second wave of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh and the current situation of the virus infection.

Chouhan would also apprise the Prime Minister about the Madhya Pradesh government`s preparations for handling a possible third wave of COVID-19. He would also inform the Prime Minister about an ongoing vaccination drive in the state and a special vaccination drive to be held across Madhya Pradesh between July 1 and July 3.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister would also discuss the PM Garib Kalyan Yojna and other development works in the state. Chouhan is also likely to meet Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and D V Sadananda Gowda. The BJP sources said that Chouhan may also meet party Chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

