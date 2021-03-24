हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
lockdown

Lockdown likely in few cities on Sundays as COVID-19 cases rise in Madhya Pradesh

The government is mulling to imposed lockdown on Sundays in 2-3 cities, he added. The state government has already imposed lockdowns in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur in the wake of rising cases. 

Lockdown likely in few cities on Sundays as COVID-19 cases rise in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government is considering imposing a lockdown on Sundays in two to three cities in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the state and elsewhere in the country.

This was announced by state’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday. While talking to the reporters, Mishra also urged people with `folded hands` to follow COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the government to prevent the spread of the virus. 

"Around 300 to 400 COVID-19 cases are being reported in Indore and Bhopal daily. If cases increase at this pace, we will soon return to the situation that prevailed earlier. With folded hands, I urge people to follow all guidelines," he said.

The government is mulling to imposed lockdown on Sundays in 2-3 cities, he added. The state government has already imposed lockdowns in Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur in the wake of rising cases. 

On Tuesday, Indore registered 477 COVID-19 cases. Coronavirus cases have increased drastically in India in the last few weeks, with 40,715 new cases and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

There are currently 8,592 active COVID-19 cases in the state. As many as 2,64,575 patients have recovered from the disease so far, while 3,908 fatalities have been reported, the Ministry said. 

