Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Expands Cabinet: Kailash Vijayvargiya Among 28 MLAs Take Oath As Ministers

BHOPAL: The first cabinet expansion of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led BJP government took place on Monday with as many as 28 MLAs taking oath as new ministers. While eighteen BJP MLAs took oath as cabinet ministers, six others were sworn in as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and four as state ministers. Noted among those who took oath as ministers were - Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Kuwar Vijay Shah, Rakesh Singh, Karan Singh Verma, Uday Pratap Singh and Vishwas Sarang.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet expansion: A total of 28 BJP leaders took oath as ministers. 18 leaders including Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Vishwas Sarang took oath as cabinet ministers. 6 leaders took oath as Ministers of State (Independent… pic.twitter.com/mneF8nFMwG — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, after a flurry of meetings with senior BJP leaders including party president JP Nadda, confirmed on Sunday that the cabinet expansion will take place today.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, CM Yadav said that under the leadership of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, the BJP will form a government at the Centre in 2024 making it a double-engine government once again.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh CM Yaedav met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur in the national capital. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Chief Minister and his deputies also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on December 22 and discussed various schemes related to the development of the state.

MADHYA PRADESH CABINET MINISTERS

Pradhyuman Singh Tomar

Tulsi Silavat

Adal Singh Kasana

Narayan Singh Kushwaha

Vijay Shah

Rakesh Singh

Prahlad Patel

Kailash Vijayvargiya

Karan Singh Verma

Sampatiya Uikey

Uday Pratap Singh

Nirmala Bhuria

Vishwas Sarang

Govind Singh Rajput

Inder Singh Parmar

Nagar Singh Chauhan

Chaitanya Kashyap

Rakesh Shukla

Ministers Of State (MoS)

Radha Singh

Pratima Bagri

Dilip Ahirwar

Narendra Shivaji Patel

MoS (Independent Charge)

Krishna Gaur

Dharmendra Lodhi

Dilip Jaiswal

Gautam Tetwal

Lekhan Patel

Narayan Pawar

The cabinet reshuffle comes days after the BJP secured a landslide victory in the recent assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, winning 163 of the 230 seats. On December 13, BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took the oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, bringing an end to the era of Shivraj Singh Chouhan - the former MP chief minister. CM Mohan Yadav attributed the BJP's triumph to PM Narendra Modi's leadership and said that the state will continue to push development under the "double engine" government.

Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is likely to be made the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.