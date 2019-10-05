close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rains lash Bhopal, leads to water-logging

The IMD has predicted rain and thundershowers at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh for the next few days.

Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rains lash Bhopal, leads to water-logging
ANI Photo

Bhopal: Several parts of Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal were left waterlogged on Saturday following heavy rainfall.

Intense showers brought Bhopal to a standstill, resulting in a traffic jam at several junctions and roads across the city. People had to wade through the waterlogged areas while traffic moved slowly owing to jam in different parts of the city.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thundershowers at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh for the next few days.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls from October 10 to October 12, likely over parts of east and northeast India. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely to occur over rest of the country except over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh where Dry weather is likely," said IMD.

Today the maximum temperature will hover at 31.1 degree Celsius while minimum temperature is expected to be 22.2 degree Celsius in Bhopal.

Tags:
Madhya PradeshBhopalRainfallBhopal rainsHaryanaRajasthan
Next
Story

6 dead, 18 injured as bus falls into river in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen

Must Watch

PT4M20S

5W1H: Protest against cutting of trees in Aarey Colony, Mumbai