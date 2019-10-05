Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rains lash Bhopal, leads to water-logging

Bhopal: Several parts of Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal were left waterlogged on Saturday following heavy rainfall.

Intense showers brought Bhopal to a standstill, resulting in a traffic jam at several junctions and roads across the city. People had to wade through the waterlogged areas while traffic moved slowly owing to jam in different parts of the city.

Madhya Pradesh: Water-logged roads in Bhopal following rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/DhSIMqgJ1Z — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2019

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thundershowers at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh for the next few days.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls from October 10 to October 12, likely over parts of east and northeast India. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall likely to occur over rest of the country except over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh where Dry weather is likely," said IMD.

Today the maximum temperature will hover at 31.1 degree Celsius while minimum temperature is expected to be 22.2 degree Celsius in Bhopal.