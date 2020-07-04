MP Board MPBSE 10th Result 2020 Live: Class 10 result released at mpbse.nic.in

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to declare the Class 10th Result 2020 shortly. The result will be declared by the board at 12 noon on Saturday (July 4, 2020).

Over 10 lakh students have appeared in the Class 10th exam this year. Last year, in 2019, over 11 lakh students had taken the class 10th exam out of which 63.89 per cent students had secured passing marks. The students can check their MPBSE Class 10th results online by visiting the official website: mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board MPBSE class 10th results declared:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education released the MP Board 10th result 2020 at mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Students can also check their scorecard on :

results.gov.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

MP Board 10th Result 2020 will be declared exactly after 5 minutes at 12 noon sharp. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy, so as to fill their board details to check their results.

How to download the MP Board class 10th marksheet:

Once the MP Board releases the result of class 10th board examination, students can visit the official website of the board, which is mpbse.nic.in and click on the link given to download marksheet.

Key in your login details and submit. Your marksheet will be displayed on screen.

Here’s how you can check the MP Board 10th Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2. Click on the MP Board 10th result 2020 link on the homepage

3. Key in your login credentials like roll number etc and submit

4. Your MP Board 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take its printout.

Students can also check their results through mobile apps:

Students can also check their MP Board class 10 results through mobile apps:

1. MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, and Fastresults app available on Google Play Store.

2. MP Mobile App on Window App store

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) board regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education in Madhya Pradesh. It also executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges.

Rashmi Arun Shami, the principal secretary of MPBSE, had earlier informed that the Class 10th result will be announced in the first week of July while the class 12th result will be declared in the third week of July.

MP Board Controller Balwant Verma was earlier also quoted as saying by media reports that the evaluation of copies of the Class 10 board exam has been completed and the results will be declared soon.