Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi expresses grief over Bhopal's boat tragedy

At least 11 people lost their lives in the tragedy that took place at the Khatlapura Ghat on Friday morning.  

File Image

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the capsizing of a boat at the Khatlapura Ghat which claimed 11 lives in Madhya Pradesh`s Bhopal.

"The capsizing of a boat at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal is saddening. In this hour of grief, our thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives: PM @narendramodi" PMO official twitter handle tweeted.

The incident happened during Ganpati idol immersion at the Bhopal Khatlapura Ghat on Friday morning.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has announced Rs 11 lakh ex-gratia to each of the kin of the deceased and has ordered for a magisterial probe in the matter.

The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) is carrying out a search operation at the ghat to locate those missing.

So far, 11 bodies have been recovered and six people have been rescued.

Narendra ModiBhopal boat capsizeMadhya Pradesh
