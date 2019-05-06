close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh

Polling underway in Madhya Pradesh; minor EVM issues at some booths

This is the second phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh, the first phase having been held on April 29.

Polling underway in Madhya Pradesh; minor EVM issues at some booths
ANI photo

Bhopal: Polling was underway on Monday in seven Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh with minor EVM glitches being reported at some booths, an official said.
Long queues were seen at some booths after the polling began at 7 am, he said.

This is the second phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh, the first phase having been held on April 29.

"Polling is going on peacefully across the seven constituencies. Minor issues related to EVMs were reported at some places but they were sorted out," state's chief electoral officer V L Kantha Rao told PTI.

Total 15,240 polling booths have been set up across the seven constituencies - Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad and Betul - where 1.19 crore people, including 18,822 service voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise.

All these seats located in the state's Bundelkhand region are currently held by the BJP.

Union minister Virendra Singh Khatik and BJP MP Prahlad Patel are among the 110 candidates in the fray.

Of the 110 nominees, 14 are in the fray in Tikamgarh, 15 in Damoh, 17 in Khajuraho, 21 in Satna, 23 in Rewa, 11 in Hoshangabad and nine in Betul.

Lok Sabha elections for 29 seats in the state are being held in four phases. Polling for six seats was held in the first phase on April 29, while eight seats each will go to polls on May 12 and 19.

In 2014, the BJP won 27 seats in the state while the Congress bagged two seats.

The Congress later increased its tally to three after wresting Ratlam seat from the BJP in a bypoll. 

Tags:
Madhya PradeshEVM GlitchesLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

Sadhvi Pragya resumes poll campaign, blames Congress for EC ban

Must Watch

PT2M23S

5th Phase of LS Polls: Rajnath Singh Vs Poonam Sinha in Lucknow