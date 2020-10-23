Student commits suicide post NEET results, paper re-check shows she scored big!

Chhindwara: Blame it on the computer or on human error, but a mismatch in the numbers of NEET exam result pushed a student in Madhya Pradesh to take the harsh decision of ending her life.

Vidhi Suryavanshi, of Madhya Pradesh, who wanted to become a doctor, saw just 6 digits in front of her name in the list when she checked her NEET results.

However, the family could not believe that such a bright student would get such poor scores in the exams, hence they recalled for the OMR sheet, following which it was found that Vidhi had actually scored 590 marks.

Vidhi's poor number left her so shocked that she hanged herself by the ceiling fan inside her room. Police are probing the matter while the dead body has been sent for post-mortem.

The NEET 2020 result was declared by National Testing Agency (NTA) on October 16. Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab and Delhi’s Akansha Singh created history by scoring 720 out of 720 marks in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2020.

NTA has already released the NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections of the NTA NEET test and NEET OMR sheets of the candidates.

NEET 2020 exams were concluded on September 13 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. About 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020 exam. Almost 300 candidates, who missed the exams on September 13 due to the pandemic, took the test on October 14.