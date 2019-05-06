Two poll staffers, including home guard, die in Madhya Pradesh during poll duty

Bhopal: Two persons, including a Home Guard, engaged in election duty died in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

Home Guard Mahesh Dubey, who was deployed at a polling booth in Betul Lok Sabha constituency, died due to cardiac arrest on Monday morning, state Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao said.

Besides, a kotwar (village watchman), Nandulal Nagle, who was also engaged in poll duty in Betul constituency, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday, he said.

Financial help was being extended to the kin of the deceased, Rao added.

Polling was underway since Monday morning in the state's seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Betul, Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa and Hoshangabad.