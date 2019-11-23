Ajit Pawar has betrayed Sharad Pawar: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched a blistering attack on NCP leader Ajit Pawar over his sudden decision to join hands with the BJP to form a coalition government in Maharashtra, without the approval of his party chief Sharad Pawar.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, ''NCP chief Sharad Pawar has nothing to do with this, Ajit Pawar has backstabbed the people of Maharashtra.''

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: Sharad Pawar saheb has nothing to do with this, Ajit Pawar has backstabbed the people of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/L5HtyMtiWf — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019

The Shiv Sena leader accused Ajit Pawar of being an opportunist and cheating his party and the people of Maharashtra.

Attacking Ajit, Raut said, ''People of Maharashtra will never forgive him. He will regret his decision of aligning with the BJP throughout his life.''

The Sena MP also slammed the BJP and the state's Governor for misusing power to form a government in the state by hook and crook.

Raut's came minutes after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar too disapproved his nephew Ajit's decision to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I came to know at 7 am today about Ajit Pawar. I did not know before that. I will hold a press conference in some time. Uddhav too will address the media. I will speak elaborately then," the NCP chief said, clarifying that it was not his decision.

In an overnight coup, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned its tables on rivals with a faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) breaking away under Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar and forming the government under the leader of Devendra Fadnavis in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The development has brought a major twist in the Maharashtra saga as a day earlier it was senior Pawar who announced that the new Maharashtra government would be led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders have gathered at Sharad Pawar residence to discuss the energin political situation.

Meanwhile, the security was beefed up at BJP's office, NCP's office and CM residence in Mumbai after Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as CM.