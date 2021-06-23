Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar detained by NCB Mumbai in drugs case

MUMBAI: Underworld don and fugitive Mumbai serial blasts case mastermind Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai.

According to news agency ANI, NCB has confirmed taking Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar into its custody in drugs case.

Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar has been taken into custody by NCB in a drugs case: NCB pic.twitter.com/CJ4QCoFLui — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2021

Iqbal Kaskar is being grilled by the NCB sleuths at the moment. He was earlier questioned after international links emerged in the wake of series of investigations over the past year during which the NCB busted several narcotics networks in Mumbai.

According to unconfirmed media reports, the NCB officials also seized at least twenty-five kg of charas, which was being brought from Jammu and Kashmir to Punjab and it was to be distributed in Mumbai from there.

Earlier, Kaskar was involved in a money laundering case and the Enforcement Directorate and Mumbai Police had registered a case against him in connection with the alleged extortion of a leading builder in Maharashtra.

The charge sheet filed by Mumbai Police also named another fugitive mafia operative Chhota Shakeel and other known or unknown gangsters, besides other co-accused Israr Jamil Sayyed, Mumtaz Ejaz Shaikh and Pankaj Gangar in the extortion case.

All accused were charged under Indian Penal Code Section 384, 386, 387, 34 and 120(B), and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act Section 3(1)(ii), 3(2), 3(4) and 3(5), registered by the Kasarvadavali Police Station.

Sometimes back, the anti-extortion cell had arrested Iqbal Kaskar's son Rizwan while he was trying to flee the country.

