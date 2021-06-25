Enforcement Directorate raids Anil Deshmukh's residence in money laundering case

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at the premises of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai as part of its ongoing money laundering probe against him.

The Enforcement Directorate officials said that the raids are being carried out under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the locations include Anil Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur.

While another team of ED conducted raids at Deshmukh's residence in Mumbai's Worli area.

Maharashtra: Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Visuals from outside his residence. pic.twitter.com/PD69rBSOsv — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

Anil Deshmukh had to resign in the wake of allegations of corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh. Singh is already facing a CBI enquiry into the allegations. According to Singh's allegations, Deshmukh had fixed a Rs 100-crore collection target for then assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze.

The central probe agency had registered a criminal case under the anti-money laundering law against Deshmukh, 71, and others last month after studying a recent CBI FIR.

The ED case came about after the CBI first carried out a preliminary inquiry followed by filing a regular case on the orders of the Bombay High Court that asked it to look into the allegations of bribery made against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

