Live: Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar to address media shortly on BJP, Ajit Pawar's Maharashtra stunner

New Delhi: In a massive overnight twist, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term and Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy. The oath ceremony was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a function in the Raj Bhavan at around 8 am in the presence of a few BJP and NCP leaders, and other government officials.

Soon afterwards, Fadnavis said that the Governor would give them a letter instructing when to prove the new government`s majority on the floor of the Assembly. He also added that the cabinet would be expanded at a later date.

What's surprising was Ajit Pawar's decision to support BJP at a time when NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena had almost finalised a deal to form government in Maharashtra.

A lot is now happening in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar has said that neither he nor does the NCP endorse his decision supporting BJP. Sena leader Sanjay Raut, meanwhile, said that Ajit has backstabbed the people of Maharashtra.

