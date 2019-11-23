Live: Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar to address media shortly on BJP, Ajit Pawar's Maharashtra stunner

23 November 2019, 11:10 AM
Supriya Sule, Senior NCP leader and daughter of Sharad Pawar's latest Whatsapp status,her office confirms statement as well
23 November 2019, 10:58 AM
I congratulate the people of Maharashtra, a stable government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis has been formed. It is a sign of a mature democracy: BJP Working President JP Nadda
23 November 2019, 10:53 AM
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut launched a blistering attack on NCP leader Ajit Pawar over his sudden decision to join hands with the BJP to form a coalition government in Maharashtra, without taking the approval of his party chief and mentor Sharad Pawar.
Speaking to reporters, Raut said, ''NCP chief Sharad Pawar has nothing to do with this, Ajit Pawar has backstabbed the people of Maharashtra.''
23 November 2019, 10:52 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar of the NCP minutes after the two took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, respectively.
23 November 2019, 10:52 AM
President's Rule revoked in Maharashtra after government formation.
The notification revoking President's rule in Maharashtra
23 November 2019, 10:51 AM
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has claimed that his party does not support Ajit Pawar's decision to form government in Maharashtra with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
An hour after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy, Sharad Pawar tweeted to say that his party "does not support or endorse this decision of his."
Full report: Do not endorse Ajit Pawar's decision to form government with BJP in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar
23 November 2019, 10:49 AM
Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again,NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CM,oath was administered by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan
23 November 2019, 10:49 AM
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term on Saturday morning while Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy.