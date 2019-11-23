हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar to address media shortly on BJP, Ajit Pawar's Maharashtra stunner

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term and Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, November 23, 2019 - 11:10
Comments |

New Delhi: In a massive overnight twist, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term and Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy. The oath ceremony was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a function in the Raj Bhavan at around 8 am in the presence of a few BJP and NCP leaders, and other government officials.

Soon afterwards, Fadnavis said that the Governor would give them a letter instructing when to prove the new government`s majority on the floor of the Assembly. He also added that the cabinet would be expanded at a later date.

What's surprising was Ajit Pawar's decision to support BJP at a time when NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena had almost finalised a deal to form government in Maharashtra. 

A lot is now happening in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar has said that neither he nor does the NCP endorse his decision supporting BJP. Sena leader Sanjay Raut, meanwhile, said that Ajit has backstabbed the people of Maharashtra. 

23 November 2019, 11:10 AM

23 November 2019, 10:58 AM

I congratulate the people of Maharashtra, a stable government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis has been formed. It is a sign of a mature democracy: BJP Working President JP Nadda

23 November 2019, 10:53 AM

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut launched a blistering attack on NCP leader Ajit Pawar over his sudden decision to join hands with the BJP to form a coalition government in Maharashtra, without taking the approval of his party chief and mentor Sharad Pawar.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, ''NCP chief Sharad Pawar has nothing to do with this, Ajit Pawar has backstabbed the people of Maharashtra.''

23 November 2019, 10:52 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar of the NCP minutes after the two took oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, respectively.

23 November 2019, 10:52 AM

President's Rule revoked in Maharashtra after government formation.

23 November 2019, 10:51 AM

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has claimed that his party does not support Ajit Pawar's decision to form government in Maharashtra with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

An hour after BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy, Sharad Pawar tweeted to say that his party "does not support or endorse this decision of his."

Full report: Do not endorse Ajit Pawar's decision to form government with BJP in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

23 November 2019, 10:49 AM

23 November 2019, 10:49 AM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term on Saturday morning while Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy.

